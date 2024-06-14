Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 290,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.70. 3,083,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.16 and a 200 day moving average of $281.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

