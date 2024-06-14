Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,473,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.