PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 114,269 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 145.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 300,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,228. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

