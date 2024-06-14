PFM Health Sciences LP Buys New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,416,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,830,000 after purchasing an additional 516,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 409,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,574. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

