PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $15.45 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 676,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.10% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,146. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

