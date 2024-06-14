PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases 23,150 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $538.75. 1,458,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.96 and its 200-day moving average is $504.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

