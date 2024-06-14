PFM Health Sciences LP Trims Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,956 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 114,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,954. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

