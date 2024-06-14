Piper Sandler Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $150.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

