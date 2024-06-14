Plustick Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Plustick Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for about 1.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Valaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Valaris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 1,003,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,045. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.