Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,109 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.45. 193,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,779,334. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

