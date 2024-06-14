Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 345,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,817. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

