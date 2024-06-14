Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,808. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.73.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

