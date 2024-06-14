Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 920,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.02.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTRE

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.