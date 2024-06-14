Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 710.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,459,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,207,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,123,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,953,000.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 158,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

