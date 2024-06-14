Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $14.91 on Thursday, reaching $882.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,240. The stock has a market cap of $838.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $885.06.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

