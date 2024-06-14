Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,968,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 789,861 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,671,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $497.30. 4,410,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

