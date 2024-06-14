Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,729 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,139,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Adobe by 5,381.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.74. 8,408,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

