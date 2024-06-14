Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,039,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

