Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

