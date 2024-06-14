Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

