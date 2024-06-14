Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Lovesac Company Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lovesac in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOVE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

