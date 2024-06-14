Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 192.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. Qualys has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

