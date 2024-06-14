QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Pickering Energy Partners LP

Pickering Energy Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,093 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape comprises approximately 2.8% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 8,818,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,624. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.69. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,541 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

