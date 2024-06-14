RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
