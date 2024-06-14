Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,839 shares of company stock valued at $566,947. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

