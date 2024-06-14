Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
