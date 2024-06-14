SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.17.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.08. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.