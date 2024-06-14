SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.08. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.