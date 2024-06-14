ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Sells $164,807.82 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $164,807.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $842,811.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

About ScanSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

