Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Shopify stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

