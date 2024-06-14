Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 70.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HISF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.