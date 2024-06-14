Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Increases By 259.5%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 259.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gaia Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,262. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

