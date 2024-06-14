Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Drops By 58.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUMBW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Rumble has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

