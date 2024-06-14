Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$14.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.80. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

