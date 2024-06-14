Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 97,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($22.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.96% and a negative net margin of 318.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.