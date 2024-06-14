SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells $598,361.40 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $598,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $77.96 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKYW

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.