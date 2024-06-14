SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 8.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 2,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

SLC Agrícola Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.01. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

