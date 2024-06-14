Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SCKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

