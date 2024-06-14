Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Solitario Resources Price Performance
TSE SLR opened at C$1.16 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$94.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Solitario Resources Company Profile
