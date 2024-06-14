Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $56.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,355 shares of company stock worth $7,521,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

