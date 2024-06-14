SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,136 shares of company stock worth $1,941,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $327,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $589,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

