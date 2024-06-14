SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,663 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,054. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

