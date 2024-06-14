STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after buying an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

