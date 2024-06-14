Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$30.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.78.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.32. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

