Stifel Nicolaus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $138.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NTAP stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 352,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NetApp by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

