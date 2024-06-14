StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

