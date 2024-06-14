StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

