StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

