StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.81.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.