StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

