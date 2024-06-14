StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $274.86 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.