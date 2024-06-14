StockNews.com Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $416,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

